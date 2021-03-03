The Central Bank proposes to limit the use of floating interest rates on loans in Russia, reports TASS with reference to the regulator’s report.

“The use of floating rates should be strictly limited – only to those borrowers who have a margin in terms of debt burden and who will remain solvent in the event of an increase in interest rates,” the document emphasizes.

The Central Bank clarifies that credit institutions should mainly rely on other instruments for managing interest rate risks – raising long-term liabilities, hedging with derivatives.

The regulator warns that floating lending rates carry significant risks for both parties. “In a situation where mortgage loans with floating rates are widespread, an increase in rates could lead to an excessive increase in the debt burden of a significant part of borrowers and their insolvency,” the Central Bank said.

The Bank of Russia is considering several options for further developing regulation in the field of mortgage lending to individuals using floating rates. Among such ways is a complete ban on lending to individuals on floating inserts, as well as a legislative restriction on the amount of changes in the interest rate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Cabinet of Ministers and the Bank of Russia to prepare amendments regulating the procedure for changing variable interest rates on consumer loans. The deadline is set until July 15, 2021.

Earlier it was also reported that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved a new concessional lending program to support entrepreneurs from the most affected industries.