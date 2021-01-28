The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates held the first “Compliance Officers Meeting”, chaired by His Excellency Abdul Hamid Saeed, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting was attended by more than 100 participants from senior compliance officials in the banking sector, and in the presence of His Excellency Abdulaziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Emirates Banks Federation.

The meeting aims to create a platform between the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and senior compliance officials in all banks operating in the country, including the Federation of Emirates Banks, to discuss the tasks and responsibilities expected from the compliance departments and the extent of their integration with bank risk management, and this comes in support of the achievement of the UAE’s agenda regarding It is related to countering money laundering and combating terrorist financing.

His Excellency Abdul Hamid Muhammad Saeed stressed – during his opening of the meeting – the importance of compliance departments and their role in ensuring the proper and comprehensive management of all risks faced by banks in the country, in addition to proactive management and reporting of compliance risks.

The meeting also dealt with several topics, the most important of which are: assessing the skills of compliance departments and properly embedding compliance risks in the general framework for taking risks.

His Excellency said: “The United Arab Emirates is fully committed to applying the FATF standards to maintain the safety and security of its financial system. Therefore, we stress the financial institutions to continue to make more efforts to confront money laundering and combat the financing of terrorism, and we encourage continued communication to discuss regulatory matters with the sector.

The Central Bank presented the agenda for the tasks of the Supervision Department of Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism, whose responsibility in particular is to comply with the procedures recommended by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Participants were also briefed on the progress made in the National Initiative for Digitization of the ‘Know Your Customer’ process with the aim of standardizing regulatory standards, ensuring a high level of compliance and increasing efficiency in the banking sector. The Central Bank introduced the participants to the recently introduced consumer protection framework, and discussed its expectations for rapid implementation.

The Compliance Committee of the Emirates Banking Association affirmed its commitment to support the Central Bank and other entities in the country to strengthen the framework for combating money laundering.