Monetary authority asked for “patience and serenity” in conducting monetary policy; base interest was maintained at 13.75%

O BC (Central Bank) did not signal a possible drop in interest rates and asked “patience and serenity” in the conduct of monetary policy. He said that the scenario of raising the basic rate, the Selic, is “less likely”.

The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) announced the maintenance of the basic rate, the Selic, at 13.75% per year for the 6th consecutive meeting. The decision was expected by the financial market, despite displeasing the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and allies. Here’s the full of the press release (137 KB).

Despite the Copom keeping the Selic at 13.75%, the tone of this 4th announcement was milder. He cites the possibility of raising interest rates, but in a scenario “less likely”. Compare the snippets:

announcement of 22.mar.2023 – “The committee emphasizes that future monetary policy steps can be adjusted and will not hesitate to resume the adjustment cycle if the disinflation process does not go as expected”;

– “The committee emphasizes that future monetary policy steps can be adjusted and will not hesitate to resume the adjustment cycle if the disinflation process does not go as expected”; announcement of 3.May.2023 – “The Copom emphasizes that, despite being a less likely scenario, it will not hesitate to resume the adjustment cycle if the disinflation process does not go as expected”.

The BC once again said that it will use the strategy of leaving the Selic rate at 13.75% per year for an extended period in order to converge inflation to the targets. “The committee reinforces that it will preserve until it consolidates not only the disinflation process but also the anchoring of expectations [futuras para a inflação] around your goalssaid the monetary authority.

The BC considers that there are factors that can increase or decrease inflation. Read the risks for highs:

persistence of global inflationary pressures;

uncertainty still present about the final design of the fiscal framework to be approved by the National Congress and, more relevantly for the conduct of monetary policy, its impacts on expectations for the paths of public debt and inflation, and on risk assets ;

greater, or longer-lasting, discouragement of longer-term inflation expectations.

Here are the factors for lower inflation:

further drop in international commodity prices in local currency;

a sharper-than-projected deceleration in global economic activity, particularly as a result of adverse conditions in the global financial system;

deceleration in domestic lending greater than would be compatible with the current stage of the monetary policy cycle.

The BC said that the re-encumbrance of fuels and the presentation of the federal government of the new fiscal framework reduced “part of the uncertainty” on the future of fiscal policy.

“On the other hand, the situation, characterized by a stage in which the disinflationary process tends to be slower in an environment of unanchored inflation expectations, demands greater attention in the conduct of monetary policy”, said the statement.

SELIC RATE

The base interest has been at this level since September 2022 and above 2 digits since February 2022, that is, 15 months. According to the Central Bank, the decision to maintain the Selic rate at 13.75% per annum was unanimous.

The monetary authority was the target of criticism by Lula, government allies and members of the economic team this year. They complained at least 30 times about the high Selic rate.

The May meeting was the 3rd in the Lula government. The Copom opted to maintain the Selic rate at 13.75% per annum in all meetings. BC president Roberto Campos Neto defends that it is still necessary to keep it at that level to control the country’s inflation, which is at 4.65% in the accumulated 12 months until March.

The inflation target is 3.25% in 2023 and 3% in 2024. Both inflation targets have a tolerance interval of 1.5 percentage points up and down (from 1.75% to 4.75% in 2023 and from 1.5% to 4.5% in 2024). Inflation in Brazil was above the targets of the last 2 years. Campos Neto went to the Senate twice last week to explain the high level of interest rates.

Read what the BC president defended in Congress:

The Central Bank was one of the first monetary authorities in the world to get ahead of the disinflation effort. It started raising the Selic rate in March 2021 and carried out the biggest Brazilian hike cycle in the 21st century. The Copom opted to increase interest rates by 11.75 percentage points during 12 consecutive meetings, from March 2021 to September 2022.

O Fed (Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States) raised the interest rate by 0.25 percentage points this Wednesday (May 3, 2023). This was the 10th straight readjustment. The range has increased from 4.75% to 5% to 5% to 5.25% per annum.

INFLATION

Despite the high Selic cycle in Brazil, the country failed to meet inflation targets in 2021 and 2022. In January, the monetary authority had to release a public letter with explanations. Remember the inflation trajectory in the last 2 years:

2021 – the target was 3.75% (with a tolerance range of 2.25% to 5.25%), but the rate was 10.06%;

– the target was 3.75% (with a tolerance range of 2.25% to 5.25%), but the rate was 10.06%; 2022 – the target was 3.75% (with a tolerance range of 2% to 5%), but the rate was 5.79%.

The most recent estimates, released on Tuesday (May 2, 2023), show that the IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index) will increase by 6.05% in 2023. The level is above the target of 3.25 %. The projections are from the Focus Bulletin, from the Central Bank.

Analysts also estimate the Selic rate at 12.50% per year at the end of 2023.