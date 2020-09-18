The central bank kept the key rate at the same level of 4.25 percent per annum, according to message on the regulator’s website. It was decided to abandon further easing of the monetary policy due to the more active price growth compared to expectations.

“In recent months, the rate of price growth in general has been somewhat higher than the expectations of the Bank of Russia. This is due to two main factors: an active recovery in demand after a period of self-isolation, as well as a weakening of the ruble due to a general increase in volatility in world markets and increased geopolitical risks, ”the Central Bank said in a statement.

At present, inflationary expectations of the population and business, according to the regulator, remain at an elevated level. They play a significant role in the resulting price fluctuations. In August, inflation rose to 3.6 percent in annual terms, and as of September 14 – up to 3.7 percent after 3.4 percent in July. The target (target) of the Central Bank has been set at 4 percent since 2017.

At present, it is generally being implemented, and, according to the forecast of the Central Bank, by the end of the year, the total inflation will fluctuate in the range of 3.7-4.2 percent. However, on the issue of consumer prices, uncertainty still remains associated with the uneven recovery of different sectors of the economy after the removal of most of the coronavirus restrictions.

The key rate is one of the two main instruments of monetary policy (MCP), for which the Central Bank is responsible. He also manages the required reserve ratio, which commercial banks are required to keep on special correspondent accounts opened with the regulator, and are not allowed to use them in their activities. Their size is calculated depending on the amount of funds attracted by a commercial organization: mainly through deposits, issued bonds and loans from other banks. The larger their share is stored in accounts with the Central Bank, the fewer loans will be issued and less money will be poured into the economy, which means that there will be fewer prerequisites for an increase in demand and prices.

The key rate reflects the conditions under which the Central Bank, if necessary, lends to commercial banks and accepts deposits from them (if their loans are not demanded by the market). Cheap borrowed funds for banks serve as a benchmark for all other rates in the country – credit institutions do not have to transfer additional costs to customers. The trend is being picked up by the bond market, including government bonds. Interest rates on deposits are moving in the same direction.

Thus, a decrease in the key rate leads to the fact that the population and companies are deprived of incentives to save (income from it is decreasing and more and more “eaten” by inflation) and gain access to cheap borrowed funds. People spend them on goods and services, enterprises invest in the development of production, as a result, demand in the economy grows, and with it prices.

Central banks resort to rate cuts (along with reductions in the required reserve ratio for banks) when they seek to revive an economy in recession, or simply believe that it has untapped potential for growth. After it is exhausted and a crisis of overproduction sets in (released goods and services ready to be offered are rendered surplus and unclaimed), the Central Bank faces the task of “slowing down” the economy. To do this, the rate rises, and the total amount of money and the willingness to spend it decreases. A decrease in the rate is usually called easing of monetary policy, while an increase is called tightening.

The Russian economy, together with the whole world, is recovering from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. In the second quarter, GDP fell by eight percent on an annualized basis. In such circumstances, the key rate cut looks like an obvious step from the Central Bank, which has happened over the past months. The course to mitigate monetary policy was taken last spring, when there was no talk of a global crisis. Since June 2019, the rate has been lowered nine times – from 7.75 to 4.25 percent per annum.

However, during the current meeting of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank, it was decided not to change anything so that the outlined growth would not turn out to be excessive. “After easing restrictive measures, economic activity is recovering faster than forecast. The revival is most pronounced in the sectors oriented to domestic consumer demand, ”the regulator said in a statement.

At the same time, in the future, the decline may continue – if the crisis drags on (including due to a possible second wave of coronavirus) and the economy needs additional stimulus. In this case, the value of the key rate will be as close as possible to the target inflation rate (or even drop below it), and real ruble rates – adjusted for inflation – will become negative, which is already observed in Europe, Japan and partly in the United States. Ruble assets, including the state debt, will cease to be attractive to investors, which means that the ruble exchange rate, which must be purchased by foreigners before investing in certain Russian securities, will also drop.

But for now, they maintain the same profitability. At the time of publication, the dollar exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange stayed unchanged: the American currency was traded at 75.25 rubles per unit. Euro cost 89 rubles. Even before the meeting of the Central Bank’s management, analysts predicted that the rate would hardly change by the end of the year. The next time the board of directors will meet on October 23rd.