The central bank raised the key rate by 0.5 percentage points – up to five percent per annum, according to the message on the regulator’s website.

Thus, the rate increase occurred following the results of the second consecutive meeting of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank. In the release of the regulator, this step is explained by the increased growth rates of inflationary expectations of the population and business, as well as a steady recovery in demand and a shift in the balance of risks towards pro-inflationary ones.

“The rapid recovery in demand and heightened inflationary pressures are driving the need for an early return to monetary neutrality. The Bank of Russia will assess the feasibility of a further increase in the key rate at the next meetings, ”the statement says.

At present, the rate of inflation growth is higher than the Central Bank’s forecast. In March, they amounted to 5.8 percent in annual terms – with the regulator’s target level of four percent. As of April 19, the growth in prices slowed down to 5.5 percent, but the Central Bank attributes this to the effect of the high base of April last year.

“In the context of restrictions on foreign travel, household funds that were not spent for these purposes were partially redistributed to the consumption of goods and services within the country,” the Central Bank cites one of the reasons for the growth in inflation.

At the same time, lending in the country continues to grow at a rate close to the maximum over the past few years. This can further provoke a rise in prices due to an increase in the money supply and demand on the part of borrowers, as well as due to the low interest of the population in accumulation.

“The recovery in economic activity is becoming more and more sustainable. According to the results of the first quarter, retail trade turnover approached the level before the start of the pandemic. The sector of services to the population is actively recovering. This is facilitated by the gradual lifting of restrictive measures and gradual vaccination, ”the statement says. It is expected that the rate hike should reduce the negative effect of these processes.

The next meeting of the regulator, which will consider the level of the key rate, will be held on June 11.