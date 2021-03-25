The Central Bank of Russia has proposed amendments to the Criminal Code to punish telephone fraudsters. It is reported by RIA News…

According to the Central Bank, it is necessary to make sure that criminals who use social engineering methods to deceive bank customers fall under part 6 of article 159 of the Criminal Code “Fraud”. The maximum punishment for it is six years in prison.

It is noted that now such crimes can be classified under different articles, which complicates the bringing of offenders to justice.

Earlier, telephone scammers came up with a new way to deceive Russians. Criminals have re-attacked the Russians with calls on behalf of the bank security services, citing a previous attempt to extort money. This is a more complex variation of the script to defraud bank clients using social engineering. During the second call, the attacker reports that the victim’s personal account of the mobile operator has been hacked, in connection with which SMS notifications are received from the bank about attempts to transfer money.