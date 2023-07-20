Estadão Contenti

07/20/2023

The Central Bank of Turkey decided to raise its benchmark interest rate by 2.5 percentage points, to 17.5%, in a monetary policy meeting this Thursday, 20, in the second consecutive increase as a new team installed by Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, tries to fight persistent domestic inflation.

In June, the Turkish BC had raised its basic interest rate by 6.5 percentage points, to 15%, in the first rate hike since 2021.

Today’s adjustment was below the expectations of some economists. Analysts at ING, for example, predicted a much more aggressive increase in the rate, of 5 percentage points.

In June, the annual consumer inflation rate (CPI) in Turkey remained at a high level of 38.2%, although it had decelerated for the eighth consecutive month.

Thursday’s decision was the last under the new governor of the Turkish central bank, Hafize Gaye Erkan, a former Goldman Sachs and First Republic Bank executive who was appointed to the post after Erdogan was re-elected in a disputed presidential election in May. *With information from Dow Jones Newswires.























