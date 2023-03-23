By Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 8.5% as expected on Thursday, saying it had become even more important to maintain favorable financial conditions to preserve growth momentum after devastating earthquakes. from last month.

In February, the bank had cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to provide stimulus after earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and caused widespread destruction in 10 provinces.

After its monetary policy meeting, the bank said it was closely monitoring supply and demand imbalances resulting from the earthquakes.

“It has become even more important to maintain supportive financial conditions to preserve the growth momentum in industrial production and the positive trend in employment after the earthquake,” the statement said.

Last year, the bank cut its key rate by 500 basis points in an unorthodox easing cycle designed to stem an economic slowdown, before holding it steady at 9% in December and January. The stimulus came even as inflation soared above 85% last year, dropping to 55% in February.

Even before the earthquakes, analysts said there could be further loosening ahead of May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections, in which President Tayyip Erdogan faces the biggest political challenge of his two-decade rule.

A self-described “enemy” of interest rates, Erdogan has called for monetary stimulus in recent years to boost growth and exports, even though it has triggered a series of crises for the lira and fueled a rise in prices.

In a Reuters poll, six respondents expected a 50-point cut this month, compared with 12 who saw no change.

The economic cost of earthquakes is estimated at around $104 billion, expected to dent economic growth by one to two percentage points this year.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Ezgi Erkoyun and Can Sezer)