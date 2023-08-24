The central bank of South Korea (BoK) kept basic interest rates unchanged at 3.50% per annum, in a decision released on Thursday, 24, at local time. The BoK also maintained its inflation forecast for 2023 at 3.5% and for 2024 at 2.4%. The projection for the increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023 continued at 1.4%, but the projection for 2024 was reduced to 2.2%, compared to the previous estimate of 2.3%. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.



#Central #Bank #South #Korea #basic #interest #rate #unchanged #annum