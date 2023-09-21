Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/21/2023 – 10:54

The South African Central Bank (SARB) decided to maintain its basic interest rate at 8.25% for the second consecutive time, after concluding a monetary policy meeting this Thursday, 21st. The SARB adjusted its base interest rate in May, when the rate was raised by 50 basis points, to the current level of 8.25%.

In a statement about the decision, the South African BC says that domestic inflation returned to just below the official target ceiling, which is a rate of 3% to 6%, in June. Three BC directors voted to maintain the basic interest rate, while two others defended a 25 basis point increase in the rate, to 8.5%.

According to SARB’s assessment, the current level of basic interest is “restrictive” and “consistent with the inflation outlook”. The institution highlighted, however, that serious upside risks to the inflationary outlook persist.

“Faced with these risks, the (monetary policy) Committee remains vigilant to act if the risks begin to materialize,” said the SARB, suggesting that it could raise interest rates again.