By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s central bank held its key interest rate at 7.5% on Friday, ending a months-long cycle of interest rate cuts as it highlighted a rise in inflation expectations and warned of the pro effects. -long-term inflationary effects of Russia’s partial military deployment.

Immediately after Moscow sent its armed forces to Ukraine on February 24, the central bank raised its key rate from 9.5% to 20% in order to mitigate risks to financial stability.

It has since cut rates six times and omitted further guidance at its previous meeting in September on the need for further reductions. The maintenance of the rate is in line with a forecast by analysts polled by Reuters this week.

“Inflation expectations of households and businesses are high and have increased slightly from the summer months,” the central bank said in a statement.

“The Bank of Russia assesses that partial mobilization will serve as a deterrent to consumer demand and inflation over the next few months. However, its subsequent effects will be pro-inflationary as it increases supply-side constraints.”

President Vladimir Putin ordered a “partial mobilization” of hundreds of thousands of men last month for the military campaign in Ukraine.

Inflation, whose central bank’s target is 4%, stood at 12.9% on Oct. 24, according to the Economy Ministry. The central bank adjusted its year-end inflation forecast to between 12% and 13%, from 11% to 13%.

“According to the forecast of the Bank of Russia, given the monetary policy stance, annual inflation will fall to between 5% and 7% in 2023 to return to 4% in 2024.”

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow)