The Central Bank of India (RBI) decided this Thursday, 8th, to maintain the basic interest rate at 6.50% per year. The decision was widely expected by market analysts. Interest rates have been at the same level in the country since February 2023. The consumer price index in India slowed to 5.7% in December, year-on-year. The Indian Central Bank pursues an inflation target of between 2% and 6%. Some economists expect the RBI to start cutting rates in the second half of this year when inflation falls further. *With information from Dow Jones Newswires.



