BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank said on Friday it would step up support for the economy and maintain market stability amid growing problems such as challenges stemming from the Ukraine conflict and supply chain disruptions due to restrictions against Covid-19.

The monetary authority will support production and address supply bottlenecks for agricultural products, coal, oil and natural gas to keep prices stable, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

The authorities will keep monetary policy prudent and liquidity basically stable, he reiterated.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo)

The post China’s BC will intensify support for the economy and maintain market stability appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Central #Bank #China #intensify #support #economy #maintain #market #stability #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO