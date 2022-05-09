BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank said on Monday it would step up support for the slowing economy, while keeping a close eye on domestic inflation and monitoring monetary policy adjustments in developed economies.

The People’s Bank of China will maintain reasonably ample liquidity, prioritize stability and take confidence-building measures, the bank said in its first-quarter monetary policy implementation report.

“Recently, Covid-19 and the Ukraine crisis have led to greater risks and challenges, and the complexity, severity and uncertainty of China’s economic development environment has increased,” the central bank said.

But China still has favorable conditions to develop its economy in the long term thanks to its great market potential and ample room for manoeuvre, he said.

China will keep its economic operations within reasonable limits, the central bank said, adding that it would not resort to excessive stimulus.

The central bank will support housing demand, he said, reiterating that it will not use the housing sector as a short-term stimulus to the economy.

The economy has been affected by efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases, which have led to full or partial lockdowns in dozens of Chinese cities, led by Shanghai.

The central bank last month cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves and more modest easing measures are expected.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and editorial staff from Beijing)