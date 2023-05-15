The increase is part of the package of measures proposed by the Minister of Economy to control inflation in the country, which is at 108.8%

O BCRA (Central Bank of the Argentine Republic) raised this Monday (May 15, 2023) the country’s interest rate by 6 percentage points. Now it’s at 97% a year. The increase is part of the package of measures proposed by the Minister of Economy, Sérgio Massa, to contain inflation of 108.8% in the accumulated 12 months.

On Saturday (13.May), Massa met with his team for 7 hours to discuss a package of 9 measures to try to stabilize the country’s economy. The 1st of them was the rise in interest rates.

Among other measures, the government also announced that it will reduce the cost of financing by 9 percentage points in 12 installments. Interest on purchases made through credit cards should also be reduced by 2 percentage points.

ZERO RATE FOR FOOD

The government will also eliminate tariffs for importing food from some merchants who sell directly to the population. With this measure, the Mercado Central de Buenos Aires, in the capital of Argentina, will act as a direct food importer.

The idea is that there is a reduction in the price of products in natura and prevent merchants from abusive increases.

ACCESS TO DOLLARS

Another measure taken to contain the crisis of confidence in the economy is financing in the currency of other countries. The government’s objective is to avoid the erosion of international reserves.

Argentina’s reserves stand at US$34 billion. By comparison, Brazil’s reserves stand at $346 billion. Unlike other countries, there is a lack of transparency about the liquidity of Argentine reserve assets. Part of what Argentines have are assets with low liquidity. They cannot be quickly turned into cash.

Massa will travel to Beijing on May 29. It will seek to obtain from the Chinese government greater access to financing that will allow it to increase the country’s reserves or postpone the payment of imports. The Argentine government is also seeking to advance the release of a US$ 4 billion loan from the IMF (International Monetary Fund).

PROBABLE CANDIDATE

Massa presided over the Chamber of Deputies from 2019 to 2022. In July 2022 he was chosen by Fernández as Minister of Economy. His mission is to control inflation without causing unemployment and a drop in economic growth.

He is expected to be the ruling coalition’s candidate in the October 2023 presidential election. Fernández will not run. Experts estimate that it will be difficult for the current Minister of Economy to win the election because of the difficulty of controlling prices.