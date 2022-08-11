Thursday, August 11, 2022
Central Bank of Argentina raises interest rate by 9.50 pp, to 69.50% – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2022
in World Europe
Pedestrians walk in front of Argentina’s central bank




BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 950 basis points to 69.50% a year on Thursday, seeking to bring it in line with market yields, traders said.

The decision came before the release of inflation data for July.

The Leliq reference rate for the 28-day period was set at 69.50% per annum, up from 60% before. Meanwhile, inflation in the country could exceed 90% this year, according to analysts.

The Argentine central bank has been raising interest rates in an attempt to control inflation and stabilize the foreign exchange market.

A positive real interest rate is one of the points agreed between Argentina and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a recent debt restructuring pact.

(By Walter Bianchi)




Accidents | Dozens of people were injured after roller coaster cars collided with each other at Legoland in Germany

