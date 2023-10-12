Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/10/2023 – 20:35

The Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA) raised the basic rate by 15 percentage points, taking the nominal interest on the so-called 28-day Liquidity Bill (Leliq) to 133% per year.

In a statement, the monetary authority highlighted that it raised the minimum interest rate guaranteed on fixed terms for fixed individuals, with a floor of 133% for 30-day deposits, with the “aim of reinforcing the incentive to save in pesos”. Furthermore, BRCA highlights that Argentine indicators continue to reflect a “slowdown in the pace of increase in the general price level since the peak in the third week of August”, suggesting a significant slowdown in inflation in October.

“The BCRA will continue to monitor the evolution of the general price level, the dynamics of the foreign exchange market and monetary aggregates for the purpose of calibrating its interest rate policy and liquidity management”, he highlighted in a note.

The decision comes on the same day that the country’s National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec) announced that Argentina’s consumer price index rose 2.7% in September compared to August, with an increase of 138.3% in the annual reading. .