The note will pay tribute to the development of science and medicine in the country; highest value in circulation was 1,000 pesos

The Central Bank of Argentina approved this Thursday (January 2, 2023) the issuance of a new 2,000 peso banknote. In announcementthe monetary authority said the note was prepared with the Mint and “celebrates the development of science and medicine” in the country. THE circulation will begin in the 2nd half of this year.

The highest value paper currently issued is 1,000 pesos, who lost purchasing power because of high inflation in the country.

“While advancing the process of digitizing payments, this note will improve the operation of ATMs and at the same time optimize the transfer of money”says the institution.

The new banknote pays homage to science and prints two historical figures of national medicine. Cecilia Grierson, Argentina’s first female doctor, and Ramón Carrilo, neurosurgeon and the country’s first Minister of Health, will be stamped on one side of the banknote.

The other side will have the illustration of the building of the Instituto Nacional de Microbiologia Dr. Carlos Malbrán, one of Argentina’s leading vaccine research and production institutions.

In June 2022, Argentina had already announced the launch of a new banknote family. The notes, which honor the role of women in national history, replaced illustrations of local fauna.