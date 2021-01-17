Every second Russian has faced banking fraud, it follows from a survey by the Central Bank, the results of which are available from Izvestia. At the same time, in 2020, the level of trust of customers of credit institutions in the security of financial services increased from 70 to 73%. Most of the frauds in the past year were in social engineering methods exploiting the coronavirus theme: attackers offered testing for COVID-19, imposed fines for violating self-isolation, and also promised to speed up the transfer of state benefits, Izvestia told the largest banks.

“The joint efforts of the Bank of Russia, financial organizations, prosecutors and other law enforcement agencies aimed at preventing and countering illegal activities, including social engineering, have contributed to the growth of citizens’ confidence in the safety of financial technologies. It is necessary to continue such joint work, “the Central Bank told Izvestia.

Meanwhile, the average level of confidence of customers of credit institutions in the security of electronic technologies and services in 2020 increased from 70.9 to 73.3%, the regulator said. According to the results of the survey, citizens rated the actions of banks when committing fraud against customers at 6.9 points (on a 10-point scale), while last year this figure was 6.5 points.

According to the regulator, the volume of transactions without the client’s consent in the first half of 2020 amounted to 4 billion rubles, and in the third quarter the figure grew by another 2.5 billion rubles. For comparison, for the whole of 2019, scammers stole 6.5 billion rubles from Russians.

