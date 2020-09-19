The Central Bank of Russia kept its key rate at 4.25% per annum for the first time after four consecutive declines.

The decision is necessary to support the ruble and lower the price level, writes September 18 “Gazeta.ru”…

As explained in the Central Bank, they decided to keep the rate, as inflation turned out to be higher than expected. In this case, further rate cut would lead to higher prices.

The regulator attributed the increase in inflation to the weakening of the ruble due to increased volatility in world markets and geopolitical risks, as well as the recovery in demand after a period of isolation due to the coronavirus.

It is expected that this year inflation will be 3.7-4.2%, in 2021 – 3.5-4.0% and about 4% thereafter.

The Bank of Russia also indicated that the further expediency of reducing the rate will be discussed at other meetings of the Central Bank – on October 23 and December 18.

The head of the regulator Elvira Nabiullina said during an online press conference that the Central Bank still sees room for a key rate cut.

She noted that at some point the key rate will return to the neutral corridor of 5-6% per annum, but it is too early to talk about it.

The head of the analytical department of AMarkets Artem Deev gave Izvestia a forecast for the further ruble exchange rate against the background of the rate preservation. In his opinion, in the near future, the domestic currency may start trading in the range of 76–78 in a pair with the dollar and in the corridor of 90–92 in a pair with the euro.