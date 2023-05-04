PT president once again criticized Selic at 13.75%; there are already at least 37 speeches by members or allies of the government about tax

The national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmanncriticized this Wednesday (May 3, 2023) the maintenance of the basic interest rate at 13.75%. For the deputy, the Central Bank insists on “genocidal interest”.

“How much has Campos Neto’s economic denialism cost the country? How many jobs, bankrupt companies, destroyed families? The vaccine has always been within Copom’s reach, […]. How long will they go unpunished?”he said Gleisi on Twitter.

The Copom decided to keep the rate at the same value for the 6th consecutive meeting. The decision was expected by the financial market, despite displeasing the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and allies.

The monetary authority was the target of criticism from the chief executive, government allies and members of the economic team in 2023. With Hoffmann’s comment, there are already at least 37 complaints from people linked to the BC or the government regarding the Selic.