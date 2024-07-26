Central Bank Head Nabiullina Announced Overheating of Russian Economy: What Is It, What Is Dangerous?

Nabiullina announced the maximum overheating of the Russian economy in 16 years

The Russian economy is overheated, and this overheating has become the highest in the last 16 years, stated the Chairman of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina.

She explained that the country’s production volumes had exceeded their capacity and pointed to the need to return to balanced growth rates.

The overheating was caused by a sharp increase in GDP and accelerating inflation

Nabiullina explained that overheating is a state of the economy when the volume of output exceeds the so-called potential GDP, that is, the output of goods and services that the economy can produce based on the resources currently available without a rapid increase in prices.

What exactly does the Central Bank mean by this concept? When overheating, the production of goods and services grows, trying to satisfy demand, but it is impossible without rising prices. And further acceleration of inflation is fraught with a crisis. It was precisely to cool demand, such as for loans or mortgages, that it was necessary to raise the key rate. Nabiullina relies on estimates that indicate that in the first half of this year the scale of this overheating was the highest in 16 years. The head of the Central Bank insists that the increase in the key rate and the current monetary policy are aimed at ensuring that the economy moves to balanced growth rates.

According to the head of the Bank of Russia, the combination of high GDP growth rates and accelerating inflation observed in the first half of the year indicates overheating. She pointed out that given the virtually exhausted reserves of labor and production capacity, a situation may arise in which economic growth slows down, and attempts to stimulate demand will lead to an acceleration of inflation – a stagflation scenario that can only be stopped at the cost of a deep recession. But this, according to Nabiullina, is prevented by today’s increase in the key rate.

The Russian economy has not seen overheating like the current one since the 2008 crisis.

The first half of this year saw the highest levels of overheating in 16 years. Elvira NabiullinaChairman of the Central Bank

The head of the Central Bank noted that the regulator’s monetary policy is aimed at ensuring that the economy moves to balanced growth rates.

Nabiullina also reported the first cyclical overheating in 10 years

In addition to the general overheating, the head of the Central Bank named the current situation is the first cyclical overheating of the economy in 10 years.

At the beginning of the year, there were assumptions that the key rate could soon be reduced — this was explained by a slowdown in inflation and growth in consumer activity, and a decrease in tension in the labor market. “Perhaps such confidence of financial market and business experts was supported by the fact that, in fact, in 10 years of inflation targeting, this is the first case of cyclical overheating, when a long period of maintaining high rates is required to cool demand,” Nabiullina believed.

Photo: Grigory Sysoev / RIA Novosti

She added that the episodes that Russia experienced in 2014 and 2022 were marked by short-term peak rates, as they were associated with financial stability risks and external shocks. “And demand then fell not so much in response to the rise in rates, but as a result of these external shocks. Now, high rates are a response to overheating demand, while all other factors of demand work to expand it. And this is a fundamental difference,” Nabiullina said.

The Central Bank raised the key rate by two points on Friday

The Bank of Russia raised its key rate to 18 percent per annum on July 26. This is the first tightening of monetary policy (MP) since the beginning of 2024 after the rate was set at 16 percent in December.

Photo: Shutterstock/Fotodom

The regulator also gave a moderately tough signal for the upcoming meetings. They do not allow for a softening of the monetary policy and are ready for growth to 20 percent. The most likely scenario is an increase in the rate to 19 percent.

The regulator now plans to return to the normal level of rates no earlier than 2027. The forecast for 2025 has been worsened from 10-12 percent per annum to 14-16 percent, and for 2026 – from 6-7 percent to 10-11 percent. As Nabiullina said, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation will keep the key rate high for as long as it takes to return inflation to the target.