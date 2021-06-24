The BC (Central Bank) started to estimate a 4.6% growth of the Brazilian economy in 2021, an increase of 1 percentage point compared to the previous projection. The percentage was disclosed in the Quarterly Inflation Report. here is the whole (2 MB).

In the penultimate document, from March, the monetary authority estimated at 3.6% the growth of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) this year.

According to BC, the improvement in the projection reflects the result above expectations in the 1st quarter of the year, when the Brazilian economy rose 1.2%. He highlighted that, despite the “resurgence” from the covid-19 pandemic, the economy has shown recovery. He also cited the following factors:

partial recovery of economic agents’ confidence;

measures to preserve employment and income;

prognosis of the advance of the vaccination campaign against covid;

rising prices of commodities;

lagged effect of monetary stimulus.

The BC said that GDP should have a result close to stability in the 2nd quarter of the year, and growth throughout the 2nd semester.

The monetary authority did not rule out, however, the uncertainties of the scenario. He said that the emergence or spread of coronavirus variants could harm the economic recovery process. He also stressed that the difficulty in obtaining inputs and possible consequences of the water crisis in the Paraná basin for energy generation are factors that can “attenuate the pace of activity recovery“.

The Central Bank bets on the improvement of civil construction. It increased the estimated growth from 2.7% to 5.2% in 2021. It also increased the estimated growth of agriculture, from 2.0% to 2.5%. The revisions are due to the good performance in the 1st quarter of the year.

Services, the sector most affected by the pandemic, increased the perspective for growth this year from 2.8% to 3.8%. The Central Bank observes a widespread increase in all segments, with the exception of “administration, health and public education“.

The monetary authority stated that trade and transport surprised positively in the 1st quarter, even with the restriction in the flow of people and the adoption of measures of social distancing.

DEMAND

The Central Bank also improved the performance of the demand components of GDP. For household consumption, the growth perspective rose from 3.5% to 4%.

The biggest rise in demand components was GFCF (Gross Fixed Capital Formation), which increased from 5.1% to 8.1%. “GFCF should continue to be favored by the lagged effects of the stimulating monetary policy and by the recovery of business confidence. High prices of agricultural and mineral commodities and the record harvest of grains harvested in early 2021 are additional incentives for investments, through the acquisition of machinery and equipment by the agricultural sector and the extractive industry”, stated the BC.

The estimate for government consumption was reduced from a high of 1.2% to growth close to stability of 0.4%. There was a negative surprise in the 1st quarter, which, according to BC, was “associated with the reduction of public health services, such as surgical procedures, due to the increase in hospitalizations for covid-19“.

The BC also raised expectations for growth in exports and imports, which rose to 6.8% and 10.7%, respectively.

