Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/24/2024 – 10:36

The National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal) published a statement this Saturday, the 24th, stating that the new report by Senator Plínio Valério (PSDB-AM) on the proposed amendment to the Constitution that gives financial autonomy to the monetary authority “exposed” a “maneuver that puts the stability and economic sovereignty of the country at risk”. According to the text, the project is influenced by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto.

“In a move that defies logic and institutional security, a legal figure that does not exist in Brazilian law was introduced into the text of the PEC, creating a scenario of dark uncertainties and worrying weaknesses,” states the union’s note.

“The proposed change in the civil servants’ regime, from the Single Legal Regime (RJU) to the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), not only weakens the bond between employees and the State, but also threatens the execution of strategic functions, further distancing civil society from crucial decisions on monetary policy and market regulation”, declares the class entity.

According to the note, the proposal “dangerously opens the doors to the privatization of essential services”.

“The lack of transparent governance and mechanisms of social responsibility may result, for example, in annual super salaries in the millions for some directors and holders of high positions in the monetary authority,” according to the union’s text. The entity says that next week it will campaign with senators so that the Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee rejects Plínio Valério’s report.