by Bernardo Caram

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – After a move by the Federal Revenue, the Central Bank became the focus of manifestations by civil servants, who are preparing to hand over management positions in an act for salary readjustments.

The National Union of Central Bank Employees (Signal) mobilized so that, in addition to the delivery of commissioned posts, vacancies are not replaced by other components of the bank.

The entity also summons the autarchy’s servers for a protest for the restructuring of their career on January 18, with a face-to-face demonstration in Brasília and online activities in all the agency’s regional offices.

According to the union, federal police officers and employees of the Revenue will have readjustments in 2022, “further deepening salary differences between the BC and similar careers”.

After an agreement with the government, police careers managed to ensure the inclusion of 1.7 billion reais in the 2022 Budget for adjustments. However, there is no definition for the Revenue servers.

The union of employees of Bacen claims that there was no negotiation in the government to review the remuneration of employees of the agency.

“Of innocuous praise and ‘slaps on the back’ the servers are tired. What is really wanted is to see the BC president enter the field in earnest and manage to resolve the asymmetries once and for all”, states the union in the summons. An estimate of the employees who would be preparing to leave their positions was not disclosed.

The entity says that a career restructuring should be prioritized, with a salary adjustment, of the analyst and technician positions.

BC representatives, wanted to demonstrate, did not immediately comment.

After the government’s promise to readjust police salaries, categories of federal employees showed dissatisfaction and started mobilizations. Unions articulated stoppages in activities in January as a way of putting pressure on the Executive.

The strongest movement so far takes place at the IRS. According to the National Sindifisco (National Union of Tax Auditors for Revenue), 951 tax auditors handed over leadership positions until the last week.

Counselors of the Administrative Council for Tax Appeals (CARF) also delivered a letter of collective resignation from their mandates and promised to paralyze the body’s judgment sessions in January.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?