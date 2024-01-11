The category's union said that the strike could generate a “blackout” in all the bank's services, with impacts on the market and the public

Public servants of the B.C. (Central Bank) are going on a 24-hour strike this Thursday (11 January 2024). According to the Signal (National Union of Central Bank Employees), more than 70% of employees must join the strike.

Workers demand career improvements, such as equality with other similar categories. Sinal said that the strike could generate a “blackout” in all of the bank's services, with impacts on service to the market and the public.

The union stated that the strike could result in the cancellation of meetings, system maintenance and delays in the dissemination of information. PIX maintenance may be compromised, posing a risk to the continuity of services.

The shutdown could also have a greater impact on the completion of ongoing projects, such as digital currency, drex, supervision of the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing and the regulation of virtual assets.

“The decision to carry out the strike arises from the dissatisfaction of civil servants regarding the treatment given to their demands, amid asymmetrical concessions offered to other typical categories of the State”said the union, through an official note.

The Signal also stated that there are “concern about the lack of dialogue” It is like “alleged authoritarian haste by the president of BC”Roberto Campos Neto, in the approach to “important questions” such as the Proposed Constitutional Amendment for the Independence of the Central Bank.

The employees claim, among other points:

adjustment in remuneration tables;

remuneration for productivity;

higher education requirement for the technician position; It is

change in role from analyst to auditor.

The next stage of the strike will be the handover of commissioned leadership positions, if negotiations with the government do not progress. Effective delivery is scheduled for the 1st half of February.

Sinal stated, in a note, that the importance of the BC for the country's economic stability. He said he appealed to the “government to equally consider all strategic careers”.

O Power360 sought out the BC to comment on the 24-hour strike by public employees. Until the publication of this text, there was no response. The space remains open for future demonstrations.

With information from Brazil Agency.