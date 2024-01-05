If confirmed at a meeting held this Friday (5th January), the 24-hour strike will take place on January 11th

Public servants of the central bank debate this Friday (January 5, 2024) a possible 24-hour strike next Thursday (11.jan). Workers demand career restructuring and pay adjustments.

The call was made by the Signal (National Union of Central Bank Employees). “If the indication is confirmed, efforts will be directed towards the construction of the largest 24-hour strike in the history of the Central Bank of Brazil”, says the union in its site.

The strike call was announced at the end of December by Sinal. In a statement released at the time, the union said that the strike was in response to “asymmetric concessions” made by the government to other categories, such as federal police officers and IRS auditors, and demonstrates dissatisfaction “regarding the lack of consideration” of Planalto with the demands of the category.

According to Signal, PF and Federal Revenue officials received concrete proposals. “For the BC, there was only nonsense”, declared the union. “Faced with this differentiated treatment, the Central Bank's staff will fold their arms for 24 hours, with the expectation of causing a severe blackout in all of the agency's services.”, he added.

The union said that the “blackout” should have repercussions on service to the market and the public, with the cancellation of meetings with the financial system, the possibility of maintenance problems in BC systems and the delay in releasing information, among other things.

The main demands of BC employees are:

creation of a productivity bonus;

salary adjustment;

higher education requirement for the technician position;

changing the name of the position from analyst to auditor.

Fábio Faiad, president of Sinal, highlighted the urgency of a government response to “correct disparities” and highlighted “the willingness of employees to defend their rights”. According to him, “it doesn't make sense to only serve the Federal Revenue Service and the Federal Police“, then “the BC deserves to be respected”.