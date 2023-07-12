Diego Sousai

The two appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the Central Bank (BC) board of directors take office today (12) in a closed meeting at the body’s headquarters, in Brasília. While former Treasury Executive Secretary Gabriel Galípolo will assume the Monetary Policy Directorate, BC career employee Ailton de Aquino Santos will take on the position of Director of Inspection and will be the first black person to assume a position at the BC summit.

Galípolo was executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, and was appointed to the BC amid government criticism of maintaining the basic interest rate, the Selic, at 13.75%. The threshold has been in effect since 2022 and is the highest since 2017.

Taking office on Wednesday (12), Galípolo and Aquino will participate in the next meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), responsible for setting the Selic rate. The Copom is composed of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, and the institution’s board of directors.

The next meeting will be held on the 1st and 2nd of August. The expectation is that the basic interest rate will be reduced.
























