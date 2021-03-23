The Central Bank decided to change the design of ruble banknotes, said Mikhail Alekseev, deputy head of the regulator. His words are quoted by RBC.

“As a result of the modernization of the banknote range, all federal districts of our country will be equally represented on banknotes according to the principle: one denomination of a banknote, one federal district and a city located in it,” Alekseev noted.

According to him, in the new design version, images of Novosibirsk, Pyatigorsk, Nizhny Novgorod and Yekaterinburg will appear on separate banknotes.

It is assumed that Novosibirsk will replace Krasnoyarsk with a ten-ruble note, Pyatigorsk will replace Arkhangelsk with a five-hundred-ruble note, Yekaterinburg – Khabarovsk with a five-thousandth one.

The rest of the banknotes will retain the old cities, but their appearance will still undergo changes. In particular, images of the sights of the federal districts, to which the corresponding cities belong, will appear.

The banknotes of the new design will appear in circulation in 2022, Alekseev noted. First of all, this will affect the hundred-ruble banknote, which depicts Moscow.