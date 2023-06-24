Platform will have free access from July this year; blog will be hosted on the BC website

The Central Bank announced this Friday (23.jun.2023) the creation of the BC Blog, a platform dedicated to the dissemination of research developed by the bank. Access to the blog –which will be hosted on the BC page– will be released in July. The platform is inspired by a trend of banks in other countries that have also created blogs to improve communication and visibility of their studies, such as the Bank of EnglandO Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Central Bank of France. The posts on the blog will not have a fixed frequency and will address topics of interest to the Central Bank, such as inflation, banking economy and financial stability.