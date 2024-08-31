Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2024 – 18:32

The Central Bank has failed in its current communication, according to the country’s main multimarket fund managers. According to André Raduan, founding partner and manager of Genoa Capital, at a time when the Central Bank has decided to no longer provide guidance, the monetary authority ends up having to provide more explanations to the market, bringing a lot of noise to the communication.

“There are directors who look more at external factors, while others look at internal data. This has hindered the Central Bank’s communication,” said Raduan, during a lecture at Expert XP 2024, in São Paulo.

The expert also said that the current scenario of volatility has not helped the Central Bank in its communication.

Felipe Guerra, CIO of Legacy, compared the performance of the directors of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) with those of the Central Bank of Brazil, explaining that abroad, speeches are written and that the directors faithfully follow what is written in the document. “Here in Brazil, the same director ends up speaking three times on the same day at different events. There is excessive communication,” he said.