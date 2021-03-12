The Central Bank (CB) of Russia on March 12 revoked the license of the commercial bank Alba Alliance.

It is noted that the credit institution itself sent a petition to the Central Bank to liquidate the bank in connection with the decision of the owner.

“According to the reporting data submitted to the Bank of Russia, the credit institution has sufficient property to meet the claims of creditors. A liquidation commission will be appointed at CB Alba Alliance LLC… LLC CB “Alba Alliance” is a member of the deposit insurance system “, – is specified in the application for website TSB RF.

In terms of assets, Alba Alliance ranked 282nd in the Russian banking system, writes Gazeta.ru.

Earlier on the same day, the Central Bank decided to revoke the license from the commercial bank “Modern Business Standards” (CB “SStB”). The reason for the revocation of the license was the bank’s violation of federal laws, as well as the requirements of the legislation in the field of combating the legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime and the financing of terrorism. Over the past year, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation has repeatedly applied measures against KB “SStB”.

Also, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation revoked the license of JSC CB ForBank, guided by the fact that ForBank repeatedly violated federal laws that regulate banking activities, as well as regulations of the Central Bank.