The Central Bank of the UAE announced today a tender for monetary bills on August 19. According to the Central Bank’s data, the tender includes four issues of Treasury Bonds “M-BILL”, the first for a period of 28 days for up to AED 2,500 million, the second for 56 days for up to AED 2,000 million, the third for 140 days for up to AED 3,000 million, and the fourth for 308 days for up to AED 12,000 million.

The release date will be on August 21, while the due date for the first issue will be September 18, 2024, the second issue on October 16, 2024, the third issue on January 8, 2025, and the fourth issue on June 25, 2025.

It is noteworthy that the total number of tenders offered by the Central Bank for monetary bills amounts to about 26 tenders during the current year.