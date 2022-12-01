The tools were created in December 2021 by BC to include modalities that give access to cash.

pix loot – allows cash withdrawals at commercial establishments;

– allows cash withdrawals at commercial establishments; pix change – also allows withdrawal, but associated with the purchase or provision of a service.

The financial entity also informed that it will change the obligation of the limit per transaction, maintaining only the limit per period. The new rule determines the withdrawal of transactional limits for companies, leaving it to the discretion of each institution.

Another major change will be the customization of night hours, which will become optional for banks. By the old rule, night hours are from 20:00 to 06:00. Now, institutions will be able to offer customers the possibility of changing the night time to 22:00.