Central bank on its own website announced creation of a digital ruble, which should become the third means of payment in Russia.

It is noted that the final decision on the issue of the digital ruble has not yet been made, this requires public consultations. Currently, the society has formed a request to “increase the speed, convenience and safety of cash payments using modern technologies.”

Related materials At the market The Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded for bargaining. Why is this so important? Over the hill The wealthy around the world are hiding millions from the authorities. How do small countries make money on this?

The regulator also notes that many central banks around the world are now developing their own digital money. They differ from non-cash ones in several parameters at once: storage and accounting in a special wallet, and not in a bank account, the ability to make payments offline without access to the Internet.

At the same time, the digital ruble will not be a cryptocurrency, since it is equated as a means of payment to cash and non-cash rubles and is issued by the Central Bank. Technically, the digital ruble will be a unique digital code stored in an electronic wallet. Its use is expected to reduce transaction costs and increase financial inclusion, as well as open up opportunities for the use and development of new financial services and instruments. In this regard, according to the report of the regulator, it is necessary to ensure the safety and convenience of the new currency.

In September, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its intention to develop a digital euro. According to the regulator’s idea, it can be used in emergencies and in the event of a sharp drop in demand for cash.