Agency authorizes reopening of hearing that could grant the country’s largest railway to VLI for another 30 years

THE ANTT (National Land Transportation Agency) decided this Thursday (Aug. 22, 2024) to reopen the public hearing that deals with the early extension of the concession contract of FCA (Ferrovia Centro-Atlântica). The railroad is the longest in the country and is granted to VLI (Value of Integrated Logistics) since 1996.

This is the company’s second attempt to secure the railroad for another 30 years. The first time was in 2021, when the regulatory agency opened the proposal to receive suggestions from civil society. The final report with the 283 contributions was pending analysis until now. Since then, new guidelines were published by the Ministry of Transport, which motivated the reopening.

New suggestions can be submitted from August 30th to October 14th, through the system Participantt. The agency will promote 4 public sessions for discussion in different capitals of the country throughout the months of September and October.

With the renewal of the contract, new proposals were included for the concession, including the redefinition of the scope of investments and risk management. Read the full (PDF – 124 kB).

MAIN CHANGES

new investments: works at the Aratu Post (BA) for a new railway access and studies for a new passenger train service between Valparaíso (GO) and Brasília (DF); and

Central Atlantic Railway

The FCA is the country’s main logistics route, especially when it comes to the flow of agricultural production and inputs. There are 7,856.8 km of railway lines, which pass through Bahia, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Sergipe and the Federal District.

According to ANTT estimates, 67% of transport flows are aimed at exporting soybeans, sugar, corn, soybean meal and cellulose.