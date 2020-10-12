Central Asia The President of Tajikistan continued his 28-year term in a show election

Experts believe that Emomalii Rahmon will transfer power to her son in due course.

In Central Asia President of Tajikistan Emomalii Rahmon, 68, continued his 28-year term in Sunday’s election, where the Central Election Commission said he received about 90.9 percent of the vote.

The election was considered in advance to be mainly a formality, as there were no serious candidates for an authoritarian Rahmon. The 2016 constitutional amendment will allow him an unlimited number of extensions. Human rights organizations have criticized the persecution of the opposition, the media and civil society.

The only recognized opposition party boycotted Sunday’s election.

Multi the Tajik still sees Rahmon as a guarantor of stability. The people still remember the civil war of 1992-1997, in which the government fought, with the support of Russia, against Islamist groups, among others.

“Peace is key. If we have peace, everything will be fine, ”the voter Safar Mallayev, 66, said the capital Dushanbe.

One of the banned parties in the last decade is the Islamist Party, although it has been seen as an important part of the legacy of the peace treaty.

Interest Towards Tajikistan’s presidential election, the derailment of neighboring Kyrgyzstan was exacerbated by chaos following the parliamentary elections a week earlier. The Kyrgyz opposition knocked out the election results as fake. People’s pressure on the streets caused the prime minister to resign and the election commission to overturn the result. The presidential power also seems unclear, and new elections are known.

However, a similar uprising seems much less likely in Tajikistan, where power is much tighter in the hands of the president.

Experts believe that power will be inherited in time in the family. Son of Emomalii Rahmon Rustam Emomalii already holds the second highest office in the country, Speaking of Parliament.

Tajikistan is the poorest in Central Asia. The coronavirus pandemic has put a heavy strain on the country’s economy, with as many as over a million of the approximately nine million citizens working abroad, mainly in Russia, and many of these have lost their jobs. The value of remittances to Tajikistan fell by 15-25% in the first half of the year, according to the IHS Markit.

The Tajiks differ from other major ethnic groups in the former Soviet republics of Central Asia – the Kyrgyz, Kazakhs, Uzbeks, and Turkmen – in that they speak Persian instead of Turkish.

Emomalii Rahmon was formerly known by the surname Rahmonov, but she abandoned the Russian-style su in 2007 and urged others to do the same in the name of nurturing Tajik culture.