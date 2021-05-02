Central Asia Kyrgyzstan says ceasefire with Tajikistan has been on Sunday, more than 30 dead in clashes

At least 34 people were killed in fighting in the border region, Kyrgyz authorities say.

Cease-fire Between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has been held on Sunday, Kyrgyz authorities say. At the same time, the Kyrgyz leadership accused the residents of its neighboring country of crimes during the conflict in the disputed border area.

Clashes between countries in Central Asia erupted on Thursday and have been considered the most serious for years.

According to the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry, 34 people died in the clashes, 31 of whom were civilians, AFP news agency reported. In addition, nearly 130 people were injured in the violence.

Tajikistan is also believed to have suffered losses in the fighting, but no precise information has been obtained on a closed and authoritarian state.

Former the border disputes between the Kyrgyz Republic and Kyrgyzstan in the Soviet republics concern, inter alia, the management of water resources in the fertile Fergana Valley. There have been several border disputes between the two countries, but Thursday’s clash was the most serious in many years and raised fears of a wider conflict.

A ceasefire agreement was reached on Thursday night, but there were still clashes on Friday and Saturday.

A new ceasefire was reached on Saturday night, after which no clashes have been reported, Kyrgyz authorities say, according to AFP. According to a spokesman for the Kyrgyz National Security Committee, Sunday was “quiet and peaceful” in the border region, AFP says.

According to Kyrgyzstan, ten Kyrgyz civilians had been taken hostage and beaten by Tajik forces until they were released on Saturday night.

More than 30,000 Kyrgyz people were evacuated due to fighting.