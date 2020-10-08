Central Asia Kyrgyzstan froze in a troubled power struggle: Russia hints at intervening

Russia has an air base in Kyrgyzstan and no information on the whereabouts of the Kyrgyz president has been received since Tuesday. Politicians are prevented from leaving the country.

Kyrgyz the state in Central Asia is still in a confusing state following last Sunday’s parliamentary elections, and the country has no clear leader.

Kyrgyzstan announced on Thursday that it is tightening its border formalities with the aim of “ensuring security” in a country plagued by political unrest, Reuters reports. In practice, the border control authorities have been provided with a list of people who should be refused entry. There are officials and politicians on the list, including those who have already resigned, and they want to be prevented from fleeing.

Thursday in the afternoon, Russia would hint to intervene. Vladimir Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news conference that Russia has an obligation to prevent Kyrgyzstan from collapsing.

According to Peskov, the head of the Russian security service FSB Alexander Bortnikov discussed the situation on Wednesday with the acting security director of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Suvanalijevin with.

Committee responsible security authorities activity that leads to Suvanalijev, announced on Thursday that security forces to be used as a tool of any party and demanded that all parties agree to negotiate in order to return order to the ground.

The news agency Reuters points out that Russia has an air force base in Kyrgyzstan. There is a security agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan, which Peskov considered binding on Russia.

On Wednesday, two political factions competing in Kyrgyzstan demanded the right to form a government after the president Sooronbay Žeenbekov has not been able to bring to control the post-election social instability.

President Žeenbekov’s resignation has not been discussed, the Russian news agency Ria quoted the statement of the Žeenbekov mission on Thursday night.

However, no information has been received on the president’s whereabouts since Tuesday.

Another party is Ata-Žurt, represented by an opposition politician Sadyr Zaparovin protesters released him from prison the night before Tuesday. Žaparov immediately registered as the new prime minister, but his election to office has not been recognized by rival parties.

Fraudulent the parliamentary elections held the night before Tuesday led to protests in which thousands of opposition supporters demanded the resignation of the president. Since then, the prime minister Kubatkeb Boronov has resigned and the election result annulled. The victory in the election went to pro-Russian pro-presidential parties.

President Žeenbekov has not appeared in public since the protests began. Žaparov has demanded his resignation to calm the situation in the country.

The mood of opposition supporters has not abated despite the annulment of the election result. Opposition parties have suggested that a 29-year-old businessman should be appointed acting prime minister before new elections, Tilek Toktagazijev.

Tuesday night the revolution is already the third in Kyrgyzstan since the break-up of the Soviet Union.

The so-called tulip revolution in 2005 plunged the former Soviet republic into 15 years of rule Askar Akayev power.

Kurmanbek Bakiyev the reign ended in the spring and winter of 2010, when the unrest that began with rising electricity and energy prices led to a revolution.