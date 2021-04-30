Central Asia Kyrgyz and Tajik forces clash on border: 13 killed and thousands evacuated, according to Kyrgyzstan

The confrontation in the former Soviet republics was the most serious in years.

In Central Asia in Kyrgyzstan, 13 people were killed and more than 13,000 evacuated in a skirmish with Tajik forces on Thursday.

According to Batken area authorities, all residents were evacuated from the two areas where the fiercest fighting took place. According to the administration, the people went either to their relatives or to separate emergency accommodation points.

In addition to those killed in the fighting, Kyrgyzstan said that roughly another hundred people were wounded. Two of the wounded are in critical condition. There is also a young girl among the dead.

Forces clashed at the border. In the early evening, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry announced that the countries had reached an agreement on a ceasefire and that troops would return to bases. Prior to that, Kyrgyzstan said its troops had captured one Tajik border checkpoint.

According to Tajikistan, two people, one of whom is in serious condition, were hospitalized due to gunshot wounds.

Former the border disputes between the Kyrgyz Republic and Kyrgyzstan in the Soviet republics concern, inter alia, the management of water resources in the fertile Fergana Valley.

There have been border disputes between the countries for a long time, but Thursday’s clash was the most serious for many years and raised fears of a wider conflict.