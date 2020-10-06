Protesters also infiltrated the country’s parliament.

Central Asia In Kyrgyzstan, protesters have released the country’s former president on Tuesday Almazbek Atambayevin. BBCprotesters also infiltrated the country’s parliament.

Opposition supporters protested in the streets of the country’s capital, Bishkek, after the fraudulent election on Tuesday and demanded that the president Sooronbai Žeenbekovin difference.

Police used water cannons and tear gas against protesters, among other things. Protesters had tried to get out of the gates of the country’s parliament and the president’s office. Images published by Radio Free Europe show that the protesters walked through the building unhindered.

President Sooronbai Žeenbekov spoke in Bishkek on Sunday.­

A crowd of about 2,000 people reached the nearby building where Atambayev was held. According to a supporter present, the former leader was released without the use of force or weapons.

Atambayev had been serving an 11-year sentence.

Atambayev was arrested last year by the country’s security forces in August. The government had demanded him from June for questioning in a major investigation into corruption and abuse of power. Atambayev considers the investigation to be political.

According to the preliminary results of the election, the two supporters of President Zhenbekov would receive a total of half of the votes. Both parties are pushing for closer cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Russia.