Jesús Galván’s subsidiary continues to talk to a new recognition of the good work of the Seville Atlético In this month of February. The first federation has appointed cAndrés Castrín Sevillista like him Best Player of the Monthafter imposing himself in the vote on the veteran baby, of the UD Ibiza, as well as Dani Aquino, of the Ad Ceuta FC.

Castrín, untouchable in the defensive line of Jesús Galván, has played in full the last nine games of the subsidiary. Within February, he participated, therefore, in the victories against Atlético Sanluqueño, the CF Interity, Real Murcia and the Hercules CF, in which The team did not receive a single.

In a series to frame, in which the role of the 21 -year -old defender has been remarkable, the team trained by Jesús Galván has gone from being in the relegation zone of Group 2 of First RFEF to get fully into the struggle of the Play Off of Ascent. Currently, Sevilla Atlético is fifth in classification.

Since his arrival in summer, the Central de Riotorto has played 23 games of the 25 days of Group 2 of First RFEF. In addition, last December he fulfilled his dream of debut with the first Sevilla FC team by Xavi García Pimienta. He did it as holderplaying the whole game, in the Copa del Rey tie against Olotin which the Nervions were imposed by 1-3. Castrín formed a couple on the axis of the rear with Marcao, being the sides that day the Argentines Montiel and Barco, already out of Sevilla FC.