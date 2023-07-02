San Salvador, El Salvador.- The Grand finale of the Baseball between Mexico and Cuba in the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Sports Games San Salvador 2023, it was not held as a result of the storm that never stopped in the surroundings of the Saturnino Bengoa Ball Park today.

The game scheduled at 6:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 5:00 p.m. (Culiacán time), was suspended for several hours trying to wait for the rain to begin to diminish for the signal of ‘playball’ that was never heard in the venue that hosted all the games of the ‘King of Sports’ in San Salvador.

After two hours of waiting selected mexicans began to enter the field of play to take a photo that will go straight to the history books of our baseball. Officials made the decision to cancel the final by medals to resort to the competition regulations.

The authorities determined to deliver the golden medal to the Mexican Baseball Team for setting a higher record than its counterpart Cuba. Mexico fulfilled in these XXIV Central American and Caribbean Sports Games San Salvador 2023 with five wins and one setback.

For their part, the caribbeans ended with a record of four wins and two losses, in such a way that the long-awaited gold medal in the Central Americans finally arrived, perhaps not in the way that the group led by Enrique ‘Che’ Guevara who will start his return flight Mexico this Sunday with the golden metal in front of them.

He silver metal It was for the representation of Cuba while the bronze medal won the Selection of Dominican Republic that hours before beat Venezuela.

The National Baseball Team defeated Cuba (4-0), El Salvador (4-0), Nicaragua (7-0), Puerto Rico (5-4) and Venezuela (11-1). His only loss occurred against Dominican Republic (6-2) but with his effort in the Diamond he mexican team makes history by winning the first gold medal in a Central American and Caribbean Games.