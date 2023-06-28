San Salvador.- The Mexican delegation adds another gold medal and perhaps one of the most recognized in these XXIV Central American and Caribbean Sports Games San Salvador 2023.

Today, on its fourth day of activities, the men’s beach volleyball medal was awarded. Mexico had Juan Virgen and Miguel Sarabia as representatives to be the first to highlight their name in golden letters by defeating the Nicaraguan couple, Jefferson Cascante and Rubén Mora, in two straight sets in the final.

With the mission of being the first male pairing to win the gold medal in this discipline, the Aztecs bravely jumped into the arena to succumb to the Nicaraguan pair with results 21-10 and 21-19 to end in an emotional hug for making history in the regional tournament.

Never before had a Mexican duo won the gold medal in beach volleyball. Juan Virgen tried it on several occasions and finally achieved that feat together with Miguel Sarabia to rise together to the position of honor to sing the National Anthem of our country for their memorable victory.