San Salvador.- The Mexican Baseball Team It continues to be the only team that has not allowed a run in these XXIV Central American and Caribbean Sports Games San Salvador 2023 by leaving the local zero, The Savioron the second date of ball game this Sunday.

Faustino Carrerafrom the diamond centeras Fernando Villegas and Randy Romero became the main protagonists of the national team today for the second consecutive victory based on home run in it Saturnino Bengoa Ball Park.

The national representative, in his first turn to batscored his first score. rainel rosario produced a sacrifice fly. In the third down came the first homer that Mexico celebrates in these Central American and Caribbean Games through Fernando Villegas.

The player of the Saraperos of Saltillo He hung it on the left meadow so that, twice, the Tricolor will increase his advantage 3 to 0, while in the next ‘inning’, Randy Carrera Took out a ‘hit’ lonely for the same sector to score in the national locker the lapidary 4-0.

The victory was scored by pitcher, Faustino Carrera, who did a phenomenal job in six innings. At the last chance to The Savior went up to the david gutierrez hillof the Olmecs of Tabascoto jeopardize the excellence of the National Team with a full house and one ‘out’.

Seeing the three mattresses reserved, the audience rose because a home run would tie the game but with two strikeouts in a row, one because it exceeded the log the line and another by way of the chocolatethe ninth of Mexico achieved victory and now aims to curacao in his third game agreed for this Monday.