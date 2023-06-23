The Central American and Caribbean Games officially kick off this Friday with a colorful opening ceremony at the Jorge Magico González National Stadium, in San Salvador, and with great expectations.

The ceremony, to which the participating athletes and various authorities are invited, will begin at 8 p.m. in Colombia and will be attended by the American producer and DJ Marshmello.

the jousting

El Salvador, which hosted the Central American and Caribbean Games in 1935 and 2002, in this edition shares the organization with Dominican Republic.

Although most sporting events will have action in SSan Salvador and Santo Domingo it will be the theater of seven sports. Organizing the Games required an economic investment of 195 million dollars (about 181 million euros), according to the Organizing Committee.

And Colombia?

The Colombian delegation comes from occupying the third place in the fairs of Barranquilla in 2018, escorting Mexico and Cuba, first and second, respectively.

The mission, this time, is to keep that quota and be close to the two strongest countries.

“We are going to be protagonists and not going down from third place is the goal. We have strong rivals like Mexico and Cuba,” she told WEATHER Ciro Solano, president of the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC).

Photo: Colombian Olympic Committee

And he added: “I would say that winning more than 70 gold medals will be positive. We have fewer numbers of athletes and some figures like Jossimar Calvo, Sandra Arenas and Anthony Zambrano They are not part of this delegation.

Solano warned that the hope of medals is based on sports such as weights, which will give only two golds in competition, skating and cycling.

figures

The problem of the delay in the delivery of the money to the sports federations due to the issue of recruitment can become a foot in the shoe to achieve these results, but the COC have your thoughts

“There was a lack of preparation for this issue, but regardless of whether it is an incident or not, because our athletes are very professional and are already prepared for the processes despite the difficulties,” said the leader.

“We did a joint job with Mindeporte to follow up. There could have been an incident, but I trust the athletes. That is important,” Solano said.

Yenny Álvarez, in the Weightlifting World Cup that takes place in Bogotá. Photo: Ministry of Sport

Colombia will take part in the jousting with a delegation of 407 athletes in search of their goals. In 2018 the booty was 79 gold, 94 silver and 97 bronze. Mexico surpassed it by 53 gold medals, while Cuba beat it by 23 first places and surpassed Venezuela by 45 gold medals.

“It is clear that the issue of money has an impact, but we have tried to manage that. We chose the preparation of the five best athletes of each sport, of each test, but the team sports did not have a good preparation”, said Solano.

Astrid Rodríguez is the Minister of Sport and trusts that the delegation will keep that third place at the end of the Games.

“We know of the difficulties we have gone through. It was not easy to accommodate everything, the issue of money, contracts, delivery, but I am confident that we can meet the objectives ”, he recounted.

Yenny Alvarez and Francisco Mosquera (Weights), Mariana Pajón (BMX), Sara López (Archery), Martha Bayona (cycling), Fabriana Arias (Skating), Íngrit Valencia and Yuberjen Martínez (boxing) are some of the Colombian figures in the jousts.

Sports