Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador (AFP) – Tropical Storm Pilar caused heavy rains in Central America this Tuesday, October 31, as it moved slowly from the Pacific, while meteorological services monitor the formation of another tropical cyclone in the Caribbean.

With winds of 85 km per hour, Pilar was about 230 km from the Salvadoran coast on Tuesday afternoon and was moving slowly northeast at 6 km per hour, the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

“The storm is still moving towards us, [pero] There is a cold front that is not allowing it to reach the territory,” declared the Salvadoran Minister of the Environment, Fernando López.

In the port of La Libertad, 35 km south of San Salvador, artisanal fishermen paralyzed their work, while the relief forces remained vigilant.

“We have had spring tides, which has increased the waves quite a bit,” Gerardo Ramírez, a member of Civil Protection who monitors the sea, told AFP.

The phenomenon that keeps Central America in anxiety It comes on the 25th anniversary of Hurricane Mitch, which left some 9,000 dead and millions in losses to the economies of the countries in the region.

Since Sunday, Pilar has caused rains with “variable intensities” in most of the Salvadoran territory, which is under a “State of Emergency” and with a red alert.

Minister López clarified that the rains will continue in El Salvador, which is why he warned about the “risk” of landslides that can obstruct roads, and it is feared that “rivers will overflow and could cause floods.”

Due to the cold front and according to NHC projections, On Wednesday “the storm will begin to move away” from the Central American coast towards the PacificLopez said.

With 6.6 million inhabitants, El Salvador is vulnerable to landslides, landslides and floods in 87% of the 20,742 km² territory, according to UN agencies.

Precipitation in neighboring countries

In Guatemala, the Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred, civil protection) reported that due to intense rains three small communities in the capital were flooded.with the balance of about 450 people affected.

Guatemalan authorities warned that the greatest accumulation of rain could occur on its Pacific coast and the central highlands.

An image of the Laureles reservoir, which provides water to the Honduran capital and is at maximum capacity due to abundant rains, on October 30, 2023 in Tegucigalpa © Orlando Sierra / AFP

Nicaragua maintains the yellow alert and “permanent surveillance” over Pilarwhich has caused constant rains in coastal areas and intermittent rains in other areas, indicated the director of the National System for Disaster Prevention, Mitigation and Attention (Sinapred), Guillermo González.

The vice president of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo, indicated that, according to projections, At night Pilar will be near the coast of the Nicaraguan port of Corinto.

“To this day we thank God because we have not had any major mishaps,” he added.

Marcio Baca, director of meteorology at the Nicaraguan Institute of Territorial Studies (Ineter), said that on Monday rains of over 100 millimeters of water were recorded and in some areas there was a fall of up to 120 millimeters.

In Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital, the rains turned the streets and boulevards into veritable rivers by saturating drains and leaving vehicles floating in some areas of the city.

Possible new cyclone

The National Hurricane Center and the Central American meteorological services are monitoring the possible formation of a new tropical cyclone in the eastern Caribbean.

This phenomenon, which is located off the coast of Puerto Rico, is expected to move west in the coming days, approaching Central America.

“The probability of formation [de un nuevo ciclón] in 48 hours [es] low, 20 percent. The probability of formation over seven days [es] median, 60 percent“, according to the latest report from the NHC.

“Regardless of development, this system has the potential to produce heavy rain over portions of Central America toward the end of the week,” the NHC warned.

The Nicaraguan Naval Force issued a warning to fishing vessels in the Caribbean in the face of this meteorological phenomenon that could become a tropical depression in the coming days.

In that sense, the Navy asked vessels that operate in the Caribbean “to take all safety measures and, if necessary, move to a safe port,” and asked lake and river vessels to be cautious because rivers and lagoons will increase their flow.

