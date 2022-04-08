Central America Mega project to compete with Panama Canal is back – Russia loyal to Russia finally wins fairway race with China

The Nicaraguan Canal would be wider and deeper than the Panama Canal. Nicaragua abandoned Taiwan, and it was soon reported that the waterway project was alive with Chinese support.

NicaraguaSSA something has been desired for centuries, the realization of which began in earnest ten years ago.

Then hope waned again until last winter something twitched. The big project is alive, various parties have declared.

It is a Nicaraguan canal, a shipping lane that connects the Atlantic and the Pacific.

All are aware of the importance of the Panama Canal for world freight traffic. The Nicaraguan Canal would be wider and deeper so that even the largest tankers would no longer have to circumnavigate South America.

“Nicaragua has long been thought that if it had its own canal, it would be as rich as Panama,” says the researcher. Evan Ellis From the U.S. Army Strategic Research Institute (SSI).

Panama is the most prosperous state in Central America, and it has truly been praised for its success in its canals and free ports. Opened in 1914, the canal was built by the United States, which finally handed over control to Panama in 1999.

Nicaragua’s bitterness has been highlighted by the fact that it was really strong for the location of the first canal. It was already performed by the Spanish conquistadors in the 16th century and by the French emperor Napoleon III In the mid-19th century.

Ending in Panama more than a hundred years ago was not as obvious as one might expect by looking at the map. The Central American stock is at its narrowest in Panama, but the Nicaraguan Canal would run through the great Lake Nicaragua. It flows into the Caribbean Sea from the historically navigable San Juan River, although a more direct route could be excavated.

Nicaraguan the canal would be built by the Chinese. Beijing billionaire Wang Jingin HKND was awarded the contract in 2013, but no shovels were struck in the ground – at least not yet.

Many have found the project crazy if not impossible.

About five cubic kilometers of soil should be excavated from the canal road. The staggering scale can be outlined, for example: If the spill were spread evenly over Helsinki, which has a land area of ​​about 215 square kilometers, the floor would cover the entire city with a thickness of more than 23 meters.

In addition to scale, experts have questioned the inexperience of the selected company in major projects, the natural values ​​of Central America’s most important lake, and its location in the middle of a volcanic chain. In addition, Western countries have been reluctant to participate in a project they have seen as a symbol of China’s growing influence.

The ultimate death knell for the channel was the collapse of the Chinese stock market in 2015. Wang lost most of the value of his holdings and at the same time his position as one of the richest Chinese. Last September, the source of his wealth, the telecommunications company Beijing Xinwei was closed From the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Chinese Grandmaster Wang Jing (left) greeted Nicaraguan people at the western end of the planned canal in Britain to begin construction in December 2014. In reality, only some of the planned site connections were built.

Because was all the more surprising when Wang, who had lived a quiet life, appeared in November to reportthat you still believe in building a canal. At the same time, he congratulated the leftist dictator of Nicaragua Daniel Ortegaa the election victory which he had secured by imprisoning all his real challengers who had not gone into exile.

A more significant shift followed in December: Nicaragua abandoned Taiwan and recognized China instead.

Ortega in that context declaredthat the canal project is alive.

Beijing is trying to take away from Taipei even the last diplomatic relations it has with 13 UN member states. Thus, the Nicaraguan translation touched the ears of the Chinese Communist leadership.

Businessman Wang may well have had advance knowledge of the Nicaraguan movement, where he saw an opportunity to get his canal project back on track, researcher Ellis said.

In Tianjin, China, Daniel Ortega’s son went to negotiate diplomatic relations Laureano Ortegawho did previously worked closely with Wang on the channel project.

Laureano Ortega spoke about the Nicaraguan canal project in the capital, Managua, in November 2014, when construction work was assured to begin within weeks.

“This feels a lot more than a coincidence,” says Ellis, who is familiar with China-Latin America relations.

“Probably Laureano Ortega had conveyed a message about the upcoming change to Wang Jiang.”

Central America was recently Taiwan’s imprisoned support area, but Nicaragua was only the latest piece in a domino chain in which the rest of the region’s countries will soon be leaning towards China.

“After all, money talks. Recognition of China is often driven by hopes for the benefits that come from entering the Chinese market, ”Ellis says.

“Chinese out!” wrote a protester in the city of Rivas in Nicaragua in September 2014.

El Salvador and the Dominican Republic switched from Taiwan to China in 2018, Panama in 2017. In Central America, Taiwan recognizes Guatemala, Honduras, Belize, Haiti and the three small Caribbean island states of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ellis says that Chinese companies need to get evidence of Beijing ‘s support for large foreign projects, or at least that there is no outright opposition.

“In the past, the Chinese government never properly blessed the Nicaraguan canal and the project collapsed due to a lack of this support and outside money.”

A protester opposed a Nicaraguan canal in the city of Juigalpa in April 2017.

Channel the price tag was officially $ 40 billion but, according to some estimates, more realistically $ 100 billion (about € 90 billion).

Among other things, the hopeless indebtedness of real estate giant Evergrande has made China even more cautious about large infrastructure projects. It is assessing more seriously whether financial projects make sense in giant projects.

Nothing concrete has happened since the declarations for the rest of the year.

“My understanding is that some of the pieces still need to snap into place for the project to move forward in any way,” Ellis says.

The channel’s profitability calculations are not based on current traffic, but the outlook may change. The belief in the channel’s profitability is based on the growth in world freight volumes, which has continued to be strong year on year – apart from the downturns in the 2008 economic crisis and the coronary virus pandemic of recent years, which severely disrupted container traffic chains.

In 2019, sea freight was almost three times higher than in 1990.

The expansion of the Panama Canal in 2016 eased the bottleneck and reduced the competitive advantage of Nicaragua’s plans, but the largest tankers still cannot fit through Panama.

Ellis speculates that in anticipation of more favorable times, the Chinese company would carry out channel-related activities, such as ports at either end or an airport.

“They could be done in the name of a canal project, and money from those contracts could be channeled into the pockets of the Ortega family.”

Nicaragua reminiscent of a family business. Daniel Ortegan, 76, wife Rosario Murillo, 70, is vice president and, in practice, co-ruler. Their son Laureano of Ortega, 40, has been proclaimed heir to the dynasty.

Daniel Ortega is the longest-serving president in Latin America, having been in power continuously since 2007 and, thanks to his election victory last fall, can continue until 2027.

He rose to Nicaragua’s leadership originally in 1979 thanks to the Sandinista revolution, but occasionally gave way after losing the 1990 elections.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega met with Finnish President Mauno Koivisto and Foreign Minister Paavo Väyrynen in Helsinki in 1985.

Left dictatorship Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba are Russia’s most loyal supporters in Latin America. Russia has at times threatened the U.S. with its warships or fighter jets on display in its allies in the region.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Ryabkov flashed in January, even the deployment of Russian troops in Latin America, something the target of the message the United States did not even take seriously.

The collapse of the Russian economy due to Ukraine’s war and sanctions means that it will not be able to support its Latin American partners in the slightest, so they are likely to drift more and more into China.

“Russia has given Cuba some Lados and buses and Nicaragua old tanks. In the case of Venezuela, it has been more about purchases than donations – at least when Venezuela still had money. Russia does not have the resources to be a benefactor to these countries, ”says Ellis.

“China is becoming more important. It’s a big winner in all this. ”