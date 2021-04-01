Central America El Salvador’s young president began making secret deals with the world’s most feared gang criminals and now enjoys 90 percent support

The populist president, who skillfully uses social media, founded a new party in 2018 and quickly charmed the people. Now he is a democratically elected dictator who makes secret deals with the world’s most feared gang criminals.

Under El Salvador, with a population of seven million, leaves tens of thousands of migrants every year to flee gang violence, poverty and natural disasters. Already about 1.5 million El Salvadorans live abroad, most of them in the United States.

However, the people have a clear vision of who can change the direction of the smallest country in Central America: Nayib Bukele. Bukele, 39, who became president in 2019, calls himself “the most handsome and coolest president in the world”.

The vast majority of El Salvadorans share the president’s view. The popularity of the president, who took the lead in 2019, received its last seal in the February 28 regional and parliamentary elections.

The Nuevas Ideas party, founded by Bukele, won a crushing victory and took about two-thirds of the seats in parliament. The election result marked not only the end of the two-party system and also that, from May, Bukele will be able to lead the country exactly as he pleases.

A supporter of the Nuevas Ideas party in San Salvador as one of the last days of the election campaign, on February 24, 2021. In her hands, a woman holds calendars adorned with a picture of President Bukele.­

There is no credible counterweight left. MPs, the military, the police and the people are all on the side of the president.

El Salvadoran research journalist and author Óscar Martínez describes the election result In The New York Times in his opinion published as follows: “Democracy in El Salvador has given birth to its autocracy”.

El Salvador the leader has previously shown that he enjoys power. The president has barked at his critics in harsh words, whether it was critical journalists or political opponents.

The President has also had repeated clashes with Parliament. For example, in February 2020, when Parliament did not approve a loan of more than $ 100 million needed to implement Bukele’s security plans, the president arrived in the courtroom with armed soldiers.

In the future, there will be no conflict, as Parliament will soon be filled with the president’s own supporters. Human rights organizations have followed the concentration of power with concern.

In El Salvador, on the other hand, the victory of the presidential party aroused primarily joy. Nayib Bukele is much more popular in his country than democracy. Where the president’s support hurts to over 90 per cent, democracy is considered by the best form of governance to be well below a third.

The students protested against President Bukele on February 9 in San Salvador.­

Unprecedented There are many good reasons for its popularity. The statistics are on Bukele’s side, whether it was about curbing violence or a pandemic.

Violent criminal gangs dominate almost all of El Salvador, and in 2015, for example, an average of 20 victims of homicide died each day. Now the number of homicides has plummeted so clearly that it shows in the daily lives of many. Last year, only 3.6 people a day died of violence.

The president has also stood out in his favor in dealing with the pandemic. Unlike many other Latin American populist leaders, the El Salvadoran took the health crisis immediately in March 2020 seriously.

Comprehensive movement and travel restrictions have been declared in the country. In view of its economic situation, El Salvador has made significant investments.

At the beginning of the crisis, when the country’s laboratories were able to handle only 90 corona tests a day, the figure was raised to a thousand per month and in two months to 2,200 tests a day.

The state distributed subsidies to citizens affected by the pandemic. About 60 percent of households received a $ 300 cash grant, and the military distributed food packages to families that included tuna and rice, for example.

People were waiting for Astra Zeneca vaccines at the airport on March 11 in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador.­

Reviewers remind that successes come at a price. Bukele has reduced gang violence by negotiating behind the scenes with gang criminals and promising them benefits in prison against political support, local independent media show el Faro. Negotiations with gangs are part of El Salvadoran politics and violence often escalates when agreements fail.

As a by-product of pandemic mitigation, the president has committed major human rights abuses. For example, violators of movement restrictions have been arrested and imprisoned without trial in so-called spread centers, where many have become infected with the virus.

Eventually Bukele’s politics is above all about imagination. In addition to the former mayor, the president is also an entrepreneur and a professional in the advertising industry. Its professionalism will be noticed.

Bukele’s political actions are always also part of his personal marketing campaign. Just a few days before the election, the president distributed poor children laptops for distance learning.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele and his wife Gabriela de Bukele posed for the cameras at a polling station in San Salvador after they themselves voted in El Salvador’s regional and parliamentary elections on 28 February.­

The entire Nuevas Ideas party is based on the president’s personal brand, and the party’s N symbol reminds everyone of the president’s name, Nayib, before the party’s name.

Central to the Bukele brand is being all that the politicians of the traditional ruling parties were not. Indeed, the President has skilfully exploited the resentment of El Salvadoran leaders towards corrupt leaders.

Called the “Millennium Gaudilla,” Bukele wears jeans and a leather jacket or hoodie. A president whose head is adorned with an inverted cap looks more like a pop star than a dictator.

On social media, Bukele is a public figure. He has more than 2.9 million followers on Instagram. That’s more than many of the world’s greatest leaders, including the French president Emmanuel Macronilla, The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson or the German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

To the President some is a platform for charming the people and leading the state.

When Bukele noticed in the images that ended up being viral that the streets of a coastal town called Libertad were walking in crowds despite the pandemic, he tweeted that the matter needed to be addressed. The army obeyed the virtual command and closed the area.

Despite his modern style, Bukele, like traditional Latin American military junta, relies on religion, the military, and the concentration of power.

For the people, the president, on the other hand, is something more than just a politician. Like the future mayor of Santa Tecla Henry Flores sums up: “After God, Nayib Bukele is the leader we follow”.