Central America | After more than a decade, the birth control pill was allowed in Honduras

Abortion is still illegal in all cases.

The birth control pill use is again allowed in Honduras. The country’s first female president Xiomara Castro ended a 14-year ban on Thursday.

In addition to its neighboring countries Nicaragua and El Salvador, Honduras was one of the few countries where the use of the birth control pill has been illegal. Allowing it has been a key demand of women’s rights groups in Honduras, but the church, among others, has strictly opposed the use of the pill and compared it to abortion.

The use of the pill was previously allowed in Honduras as well. However, it was banned soon after Castro’s spouse, who served as president from 2006 to 2009 Manuel Zelaya was ousted in a coup supported by the military, the business elite and the political right.

In Honduras, abortion is prohibited in all cases – even when the pregnancy threatens the woman’s life or is the result of rape.